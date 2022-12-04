Halifax event provides space for people to grieve, remember loved ones

A crowd of around 300 people gathered outside a Halifax hospice Saturday to pay tribute to the memories of loved ones who have died.

The Light Up a Life event — which is common in the U.K. — was held in Halifax for the first time.

"I hope people walk away feeling like they were able to sort of acknowledge as a community the life of somebody that mattered to them," said Hospice Halifax CEO Jeff Chant.

The event featured speeches and performances by two choirs, as well as a tree lighting. Images and names were projected on an outside wall of the hospice to honour people who have died.

During December, the light show will happen daily from 5 p.m. AT to 10 p.m. AT daily at the hospice, which is located at 618 Francklyn St.

The event featured a tree-lighting ceremony and a projector displayed the names and images of people who have died. (Richard Woodbury/CBC)

In exchange for a donation, the hospice has been displaying the names and images.

So far, more than $22,000 in donations have been collected to pay tribute to more than 250 people.

"It was just beautiful to see folks gathering and honouring their loved ones and just having a space to feel their grief this time of the year when things can be really pronounced," said Mackenzie Moyer, Hospice Halifax's fund development manager.

"There's not really anywhere else to go and feel what you feel."

She said everyone grieves differently.

"In our society, we don't really talk about grief," said Moyer. "We don't talk about death and dying a lot, so people feel isolated, they feel like they're in it alone and, like, they're the only one experiencing it."

Mackenzie Moyer is Hospice Halifax's fund development manager. She hopes the event provided comfort to people. (Richard Woodbury/CBC)

Chant reminded people that Hospice Halifax offers free grief and bereavement services to the public.

"It's a journey that we don't need to take alone," he said.

