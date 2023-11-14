Risk of spread of deadly horse virus now low in N.S., veterinarian says

A Nova Scotia veterinarian says there is now a low risk of a deadly equine virus spreading in the province.

No more cases of equine herpesvirus-1, or EHV-1, have been detected in Nova Scotia after four were discovered over the last month.

The neurological strain of the virus first causes a fever and a nasal discharge, then the horse may show signs of weakness and start to stumble.

Efforts to control the spread of the highly transmissible disease led to the cancellation of equestrian events across the province.

Dr. Trevor Lawson, a veterinarian at Fundy Veterinarians clinic in Shubenacadie, said it has been over three weeks since the last case was identified.

Responsible owners

Lawson credits responsible horse owners in the province for keeping the virus from spreading.

"There are a lot of people that made wise decisions the last couple weeks," he said.

"They should be congratulated for doing so and understanding that it's not just about them, it's about their neighbours and the other people in the horse community. I think they were looking out for each other very well."

Lawson said many horses have been exposed to the virus early in life but have no symptoms. He said most horses that are carriers do not develop the disease.

According to Lawson, there was considerable fear and anxiety when the initial cases were discovered with some people fanning the flames on social media.

Providing reliable information

Lawson, who is also president of the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association, said from the outset the goal of veterinarians was to provide reliable information.

He said cancelling or postponing events and clinics to limit the number of horses moving around the province was a key part of the strategy.

"A lot of things were done to try to prevent that from being the case," he said.

