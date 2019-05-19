Horse requires stitches after crashing into Subway restaurant in Lunenburg

A horse from a carriage tour in Lunenburg, N.S., required stitches after it ran into a Subway restaurant window on Sunday afternoon.

RCMP received a call about the incident on Montague Street at about 12:50 p.m.

"It is believed the horse became spooked and took off with passengers on board, first striking a parked vehicle and then eventually crashing into the glass window at a local business," said Cpl. Lisa Croteau.

The driver and the two passengers who were in the carriage were not injured, police said.

"Everybody is OK," Croteau said. "Just the horse was shaken up and needed stitches."

Horse runs through window... RCMP helps clean up mess ! Only in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmp</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lunenburg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lunenburg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/horse?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#horse</a> <a href="https://t.co/gcPQu6xazL">pic.twitter.com/gcPQu6xazL</a> —@gaetz9943

Elsa Costie, owner and operator of the Subway on Montague Street, said there were no customers in the restaurant at the time of the incident. Staff heard the glass shatter.

"The poor horse just went head on through the window," Costie said. "But he didn't have serious damage, just his face was bleeding so they took him out and the horse is doing OK. He's going to survive — thank God."

Costie said the glass has been cleared, the window has been boarded up and a new window will be installed in a few days.

"I guess horses like Subway because they're sick and tired of eating hay, so they must be wanting to eat fresh."

The horse tour operators, Trot In Time Buggy Rides Ltd., told CBC News the horse had only a minor cut.

It addressed the incident in a Facebook post Sunday evening, saying it will be looking further into what happened.

"Our wonderful horse was seen by the local vet, received a few stitches and will be given extra care and love over the coming days," the post stated.

