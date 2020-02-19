Horizon Achievement Centre gets $2M for new facility, but hurdles remain

The Nova Scotia government announced on Wednesday it will contribute $2 million toward a new facility for the Horizon Achievement Centre in Sydney, but the centre is only about halfway toward raising the needed money.

The non-profit centre offers vocational training and employment help for adults with mental disabilities or who face multiple barriers.

"It's just amazing that we came so far, for me, my friends and everybody here. It's just amazing and it means so much," said Abby Stapleton, a client of the centre who works in its bakery and catering departments.

Horizon has been looking to build a new centre and expand its programs since at least 2013 because of growing demand.

In 2016, a Chase the Ace draw was held and raised more than $1 million to fund the project.

$3.3M raised for project

A news release from the province said it has also given the centre 2.2 hectares of land in the Harbourside Business Park on which to build the new centre. With the taxpayer money, Horizon now has $3.3 million for the $6.4-million project.

Premier Stephen McNeil spoke at Wednesday's announcement.

Premier Stephen McNeil at the Horizon Achievement Centre announcement on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The province announced it would be contributing $2 million toward a new facility. (Brent Kelloway/CBC)

"We're doing some work across the province because, let me tell you, this sector matters not just for the clients that are in it, it matters to the fabric of our communities," he said.

"I'm proud to be part of a government that has continued to invest in these workshops across the province and continue to change lives."

Horizon Achievement Centre currently has 130 clients and will be able to take on more when the new building opens.

