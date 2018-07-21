Seaforth man who fell off fishing vessel remembered for his 'irrepressible spirit'

A 58-year-old Seaforth, N.S., man who fell off a fishing boat late Thursday night, is being remembered for his dedication to saving wild animals and his "irrepressible spirit."

Reid Steward Patterson was swordfishing about 65 kilometres off the coast of Halifax when he fell into the water. An exhaustive search by air and sea lasted 23 hours, but searchers weren't able to locate his body.

On Friday night, Joint Task Force Atlantic handed the search over to the Halifax District RCMP.

Patterson was instrumental in the growth of Hope for Wildlife, a refuge for wounded animals in Seaforth. He was also the founder, Hope Swinimer's, partner.

"Reid had an irrepressible spirit and an indomitable will. He loved fishing, tinkering, motorcycles and German beer. He is sorely missed by all who knew him. Hope For Wildlife will never be the same," the organization said in a Facebook post.

Patterson helped build many of the structures that house wild animals in need at the rehab centre.

While the centre remains open for emergencies and public tours, the organization has asked for privacy.