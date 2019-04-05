Hoop star Lindell Wigginton aims to become 1st Nova Scotian to play in NBA

Nova Scotia's Lindell Wigginton almost left the Iowa State Cyclones at the end of last season to try his hand at the NBA.

But there is no doubt at the end of his second NCAA season.

Wigginton, a guard who helped the Cyclones to the Big 12 title this season and a berth in the NCAA tournament, announced on Thursday he would leave college basketball after two seasons.

In a note on Twitter to fans of the team, he offered thanks for the "unwavering support" and the "love you've given me during my time here."

"These past two years have shown me what it means to be a part of a special university, city, and state. I could not be more blessed to … share this opportunity with everyone of you along this journey."

Talked to family, coaches

Wigginton said the decision came after discussions with his family and the coaching staff.

"I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream and declare for the 2019 NBA draft. I plan to hire an agent and test with the full intent of staying in."

Iowa State guard Lindell Wigginton reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/The Associated Press)

No player born and raised in Nova Scotia has played a regular-season NBA game.

"Most importantly, I want to thank God for putting me in the position I'm in. Without him, I wouldn't be here today," he said.

"I would also like to thank my family, my teammates and the Iowa State coaching staff as I could not have done any of this without them. I am extremely grateful for their continued support."

Wigginton averaged 16.7 points in his rookie season. That number slipped to 13.5 points in his second year, partly because of injury and partly because of a different role that saw him come off the bench for the team.

Still, Wigginton was pivotal to the team's drive through the Big 12 tournament. He was selected as the conference's sixth man of the year.

Iowa State's Lindell Wigginton, left, goes up to shoot over Oklahoma's Khadeem Lattin in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, March 2, 2018, in Norman, Okla. (Kyle Phillips/Associated Press)

'He was really, really good'

In an interview with a newspaper in Des Moines, Iowa, this week, Cyclones head coach Steve Prohm said he might have mishandled Wigginton this season.

"I'll always think about, 'Hey, could I have done this different?," Prohm said. "Could I have done that different? I apologized to him at different times during the year about things I maybe could have done different or better.

"Situations are tough, at times, when you're having success. We were 18-5, 13th in the country at one time. Our chemistry was really good. I was doing what was best for the whole. Obviously, he took a sixth-man role that he embraced and did really well.

"There's a lot of things I probably could have done better with that, but I still think that at the end of the year — when you look at his stats — he was phenomenal. He was really, really good."

The Cyclones lost to Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Wigginton became the fifth Nova Scotia player to compete in the NCAA men's tournament, joining his brother, Rodell, on that list. Rodell Wigginton played in the tournament twice for the Buffalo Bulls.

Lindell Wigginton grew up playing basketball in Nova Scotia, playing at Prince Andrew High School in Dartmouth before entering prep school in the U.S., where he became an elite college prospect.

He was part of Canada's team to win the world under-19 championship in 2017 along with Ontario's R.J. Barrett, another top pro prospect. The NBA draft will be held June 20.

