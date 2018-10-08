'Keep talking, that is the way forward': Heritage Day commemorates Africville

For Juanita Peters, the Africville story needs to be told and retold.

Nova Scotia's 2020 Heritage Day honours Africville, the African-Nova Scotian community expropriated and demolished by the city of Halifax in the 1960s, forcing hundreds from their homes.

It wasn't until decades later, in 2010, the municipality formally apologized to the African-Nova Scotian families that lost their homes and their community.

"It's about the history of us as a people, African-Nova Scotians," Peters, executive director of the Africville Museum, told CBC Nova Scotia's Mainstreet.

"It's Canadian history, and it's not that historical. It wasn't that long ago that this tragic event happened."

Peters said she was "thrilled" to find out Heritage Day is honouring Africville this year.

"There's so much to tell, there's such a big story. There's so much history, and so much in the future that we want to explore," she said.

Archival photo of Africville in 1965, a few years before it was demolished by the city of Halifax. Many residents of Africville moved into the North End of Halifax. (Nova Scotia Archives)

'Celebrating community'

People will gather at the site of the former settlement for a day of dedications and celebration, including sledding through Africville, serving hot chocolate and sandwiches, and a special announcement at 11 a.m.

The events will continue at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, where another ceremony will be held at an Africville display set up in the terminal about a year ago.

"It's just about celebrating community, celebrating the different peoples of Halifax," she said.

Though this year's Heritage Day remembers a dark part of Nova Scotia's history, Peters said it's "extremely important" for the story Africville to be shared.

"We have to first acknowledge what has happened and talk about what could make it right today … as long as you keep talking, that is the way forward," Peters said.

Writer George Elliott Clarke discusses the resurrection of the Africville church that was knocked down in the 1960s when the entire community was razed. Still photos are courtesy of Nova Scotia Archives 6:45

