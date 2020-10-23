Police say 25-year-old man killed in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a homicide after a 25-year-old man's death.

Police were called to the 0-50 block of Primrose Street in Dartmouth, N.S., around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday for a weapons complaint that involved an injured man. When they arrived, they determined the man had life-threatening injuries.

The man was rushed to hospital.

"Unfortunately shortly after 1 a.m. the victim, an adult male 25 years old, passed away from his injuries. And the name of the victim is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification," said Staff Sgt. Robert Fox.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide. Fox said police have no information on a suspect to release to the public.

Twenty evidence markers can be seen inside a large taped-off area around the parking lot of an apartment building at the corner of Primrose Street and Robert Burns Drive. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Fox would not say what kind of weapon was used in the homicide, but witnesses at the scene Thursday night said the 25-year-old appeared to be stabbed.

Primrose Street was closed for most of Thursday night into Friday morning but has since reopened. Fox said a police presence will remain on the street for much of Friday as investigators examine the scene during daylight hours.

Halifax police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crimestoppers.

The Halifax Regional Police forensics team spent hours at the scene of a homicide on Primrose Street. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

MORE TOP STORIES