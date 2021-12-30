25-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in downtown stabbing

A 25-year-old Halifax man has been charged with first-degree murder following a stabbing downtown on Dec. 30 that left one man dead and another man injured .

Cymon Felix Cormier is also charged with assault and possession of a dangerous weapon, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

Police say they responded to the call at Insight Optometry on Brunswick Street around 9:15 a.m. AT on Thursday, where a man had entered the clinic and attacked a staff member. A customer attempted to intervene and was also injured.

The attacker fled on foot, but police found him in the area a short time later and he was taken into custody.

Cormier is expected to appear in court today.

Police do not believe incident was random

The staff member was stabbed and taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries. The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Tony Nader.

The other victim, a 66-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the fifth Halifax-area homicide in two months. Police said they do not believe this was a random incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or video from the Queen Street area between Spring Garden Road and Victoria Road from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, to call police at 902-490-5020.

