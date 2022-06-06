Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Pictou pedestrian

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 40-year-old man from Pictou County with second-degree murder after a 56-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck at a Pictou intersection last Friday.

40-year-old Pictou County man will make next court appearance July 14

CBC News ·
RCMP said over the weekend there was reason to think there was intent on the behalf of the driver. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 40-year-old man from Pictou County with second-degree murder after a 56-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck at a Pictou intersection last Friday.

The collision happened on Denoon Street. The victim, a Pictou man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver appeared in Pictou provincial court on Monday. His next court appearance is July 14.

Police are looking to speak with anyone with information about the crash. They can be reached at 902-485-4333. Anonymous tips can be shared with Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now