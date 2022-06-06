Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Pictou pedestrian

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 40-year-old man from Pictou County with second-degree murder after a 56-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck at a Pictou intersection last Friday.

The collision happened on Denoon Street. The victim, a Pictou man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver appeared in Pictou provincial court on Monday. His next court appearance is July 14.

Police are looking to speak with anyone with information about the crash. They can be reached at 902-485-4333. Anonymous tips can be shared with Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

