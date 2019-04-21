Homicide charge laid in stabbing death of Canadian man in Mexico

State prosecutors in Mexico have laid a homicide charge in the stabbing death of Canadian Bruce Allen.

A press release from Yucatan state prosecutors said the suspect allegedly attacked a Canadian citizen with a knife inside an apartment in the small beach city of Progreso.

Judicial authorities decided to hold the unnamed suspect in prison while the investigation continues, the state prosecutor's office said.

Allen, 70, of Dartmouth, N.S., was found by his partner in their vacation apartment in Progreso on Friday morning with multiple stab wounds to his neck and chest, a family member said.

The suspect is a Mexican citizen, the release said.

Allen and his partner had been vacationing in the city, which is near Merida in the Yucatan Peninsula, since November.

Federal police in Mexico are conducting the investigation.

