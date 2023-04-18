Suspicious device found on trail in Greenwood, nearby homes evacuated

Police say a suspicious device found on a trail in Greenwood, N.S., has prompted them to close several roads and evacuate homes in the area as they wait for an explosives disposal unit to arrive.

Kings District RCMP said they were called to a trail in the woods near Oak Avenue and Fales River Drive at around 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Police say they have secured the area and are waiting for the explosives disposal unit to examine and remove the device.

As a precaution, the following streets are currently closed to traffic:

Fales River Drive at the intersection with Argus Drive

Argus Drive at the intersection with Carol Street

Oak Avenue at the intersection of Carol Street

The public is being asked to avoid the area until the device has been disposed of.

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating the incident.

MORE TOP STORIES