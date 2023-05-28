Homeowners in subdivision told to evacuate as fire rages in Upper Tantallon

The RCMP has asked residents of the Westwood Hills subdivision in Upper Tantallon, N.S., to evacuate as a rapidly moving wildfire is already consuming at least 10 homes.

Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency District Chief Rob Hebb said dozens of crews are at the site attempting to control the fire. One helicopter is at the scene and another is on the way.

A photo taken Sunday shows smoke from fire in the area. (Dave Irish/CBC)

Residents of Westwood Subdivision in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tantallon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tantallon</a>. Please immediately evacuate your homes due to an out of control fire. Evacuation route is Windsor Dr. to Hammonds Plains Rd. Emergency alert to be issued by <a href="https://twitter.com/NS_DNRR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NS_DNRR</a> via EMO imminently. RCMP officers on scene assisting with evac. <a href="https://t.co/PaEwaoq2IL">pic.twitter.com/PaEwaoq2IL</a> —@RCMPNS

Nova Scotia RCMP sent a tweet prior to an emergency alert being issued telling residents of the area to evacuate their homes immediately via Winslow Drive to Hammonds Plains Road.

RCMP corrected an earlier tweet that indicated evacuation was via Windsor Drive.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from Citadel Hill in Halifax on Sunday. (Celina Aalders/CBC)

Smoke is seen billowing in the air in Highland Park in Hammonds Plains. (Aly Thomson/CBC)

People are being asked to stay away from the area to allow the evacuation to take place.

Residents are seen evacuating from the area on Sunday afternoon. (David Burke/CBC)

An emergency alert sent at 5:14 p.m. said a comfort centre was open at the Black Point community centre.

Shawn Beaulieu, a resident of the area, said he and his son were out shopping and were told to turn around when they tried to return to the subdivision where his wife was.

He said he and his son are taking temporary shelter at a restaurant in Upper Tantallon that opened its doors to evacuees.

"It's frustrating, but it's better to be alive," he said. The three were reunited later in the day.

He said that with the fire spreading, people are outside the subdivision and waiting for what is next. The area is packed with people and he said roads are jammed.

More to come

MORE TOP STORIES