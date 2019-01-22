More low-income earners in Lunenburg eligible for property tax relief

More low-income Nova Scotians living in the Municipality of the District of Lunenburg are now eligible for relief on their property tax bills.

As of today, aid has been extended to homeowners with a household income between $25,000 and $29,999. They can apply to receive up to $100 in relief from their bill.

Previously, homeowners in that income bracket did not quality for the rebate program.

"We hope to see more residents that qualify take advantage of this rebate by applying for the property tax exemption," Mayor Carolyn Bolivar-Getson said in a news release.

The municipality has also increased relief for homeowners with a household income under $9,999.

The maximum exemption is now $500, up from $400.

To apply, residents can either visit the municipal administration building at 210 Aberdeen Rd. or apply online.