Property owner wants province to address flooding caused by nearby road construction

A new connector road being built in Wellington, N.S., has shattered the peace and quiet for Timothy Adams.

But he says that's not the worst of it.

He said more water than ever is spilling onto his 2.4-hectare property and he said it's because of the nearby road work.

"Every time there is a heavy rain all we get is sediment and heavy water flowing across the edge of my property," said Adams.

A flooded portion of Adams's property is pictured. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The Aerotech Park Connector will connect Highway 2 in Wellington to Exit 5A off Highway 102 near Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

The five-kilometre road, two roundabouts and an active transportation trail next to it are being built at a cost of $21 million. Ottawa and the province are splitting the cost.

Adams said the flooding he blames on the construction is also impacting a pond next to his property.

"We've had some incidents with flooding in the pond with extreme sediment," said Adams.

"The water quality in the pond has deteriorated quite significantly over time due to the extra sediment moving into it and it's atrocious at the moment."

A truck pulls out of the entrance to the Aerotech Park Connector site in Wellington, N.S. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The road project went through an environmental approval but Adams said the road has a long steep hill close to his home.

"Before the project started, any time we had heavy rain the water that ran down the hill would be clean because there were lots of trees, roots and rocks that would clean the water as it ran down."

Adams has complained in the past to the Department of Environment and met last week with officials from Public Works.

He said all he wants is a short trench to redirect the runoff coming down the hill to keep it away from his property and the pond.

In an email, the province says it is looking into the matter but declined any further comment.

The project is expected to be completed by next fall.

