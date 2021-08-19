Halifax mayor says tents and shelters were removed for safety reasons

The mayor of Halifax says health and safety were the driving forces behind Wednesday's evictions of homeless people from public parks and green spaces and the destruction and removal of their shelters and tents.

"We believe in terms of public health and safety of both those who are living in these conditions, but also the people in the neighbourhoods who have had some significant issues, that this was something that we had to do," Mayor Mike Savage told the CBC's Information Morning on Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, bylaw officers and police told people who were living in tents and shelters at Horseshoe Park, the Common, Peace and Friendship Park and the former Halifax Memorial Library site that they had to get out of their homes and were fined for breaking a bylaw.

In the afternoon, the situation became physically violent when about 200 protesters and dozens of police congregated in front of the former library on Spring Garden Road, where one shelter was removed on a flatbed truck and another was dismantled with chainsaws.

Police with body armour and riot gear pepper sprayed some protesters, including at least one child who was in the fray, and used their bicycles to push back the crowds. Some protesters threw water bottles and milk jugs at police.

Protesters and police push against each other during a protest against the eviction of homeless people outside the former Halifax Memorial Library on Wednesday. (Michael Gorman/CBC)

Savage said there have been "serious complaints" associated with the shelters and encampments.

"Citizens have felt threatened and have been put in positions that they shouldn't have to be," he said. "The parks belong to everybody. We want people to be safe. We also want people to have housing. And I just don't believe that tents or sheds are the best solution."

Savage said the municipality has taken a "patient approach" to the shelters and tents and issued notices in June to people living in them, offering other places to stay such as shelters and hotels. He said those options are healthier and safer than living in a tent or what he called a "shed."

"One of the sheds had a fire not that long ago. It could have been tragic," he said.

The mayor said he doesn't believe Wednesday's approach of forcing people out of their only home was harmful.

"We would not go ahead with an approach of moving people out if they weren't given some option as to where they could live," he said.

People watch as an emergency shelter is loaded onto a truck outside the old library on Spring Garden Road in Halifax on Wednesday. A large group of people stayed on scene for hours Wednesday to protest and attempt to block the removal of shelters and tents. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

The CBC has spoken with at least one person who was living in a tent who said he was not given another option on Wednesday.

Savage disputed the notion that the municipality was criminalizing homelessness, saying he had spotted such accusations on Twitter.

"That's entirely not true. You know, if we wanted people to go to jail, they would have been arrested. And we don't want to arrest people," said Savage.

Asked by Information Morning host Portia Clark what he thought of reports that police had removed their name tags and tried to limit the freedom of journalists who were reporting from the scene of the protest — issues that were also widely shared on Twitter — Savage said: "I don't know about what you've just mentioned. That would obviously be something that the chief [of police] would want to address."

"Politicians should not be making operational police decisions.... It's not for me to tell the police how to operate," he said.

Savage said the municipal chief administrative officer, Jacques Dubé, made the decision on the timing of the evictions.

