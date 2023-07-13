More tents in parks a 'natural evolution' of summer, says community services minister

The increasing visibility of tents in parks around Halifax, Dartmouth and other parts of Nova Scotia's largest municipality is part of the "natural evolution" of summertime, Community Services Minister Karla MacFarlane told reporters on Thursday.

"We always see tents increase," she said.

MacFarlane said many people who couch surf or spend time in shelters put up tents in the summer months because it's doable at that time of year.

"I think it's just a lot of individuals are looking for that outlet and freedom to be outside, much like ourselves. But we take this issue extremely serious. We know it's not a good situation."

About 940 people in Halifax area without permanent homes

MacFarlane's government has spent millions of dollars in the last two years on programs, services and partnerships trying to help address homelessness in Nova Scotia.

But even with those efforts, the number of people without a permanent place to live in Halifax Regional Municipality has doubled in the last two years

The latest count puts the total at about 940 people. The minister acknowledged there is more work to do.

"We've worked as hard as we can and I have been advocating and doing my very best to ensure we continue making those significant investments," she said

More and more people are struggling to find permanent housing, including people who are working, said MacFarlane. People are facing increased cost-of-living pressures, she said.

"We're all living paycheque to paycheque. It's [a] very challenging time with inflation."

NDP Leader Claudia Chender said the government's approach to the housing crisis is "deeply disappointing."

'A really abhorrent attitude to take'

Chender said the situation is in contrast to the province's response to recent wildfires in HRM and Shelburne County, where the government announced plans to spend millions of dollars on modular housing to help displaced people.

"They have repeatedly chosen over two years not to act quickly to meet the housing needs of the most vulnerable Nova Scotians or those at risk of homelessness, who are increasingly seniors across this province," Chender told reporters.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill said the idea that the increased number of tents is a natural evolution is "a really abhorrent attitude to take."

"I don't think this government cares about those dealing with homelessness in our province," he told reporters.

Churchill said there has been an insufficient expansion of mental health and addictions support by the Tories. He said the province also needs to increase its partnerships with the municipality and federal government to ensure the necessary supports are in place.

