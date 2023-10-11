N.S. announces two pilot projects to reduce homelessness

The provincial government announced two new projects aimed at combating homelessness in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, the day before the fall sitting of the legislature.

The province is building its first "tiny home community" on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville, according to a news release. It will have 52 units to provide housing for about 62 people. Thirty units will be move-in ready by next summer, while the entire community is expected to be complete a year from now.

The community will be a pilot project built by the Shaw Group and Dexter Construction on land owned by Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

"This is coming from what we're seeing on the ground," said Trevor Boudreau, minister of community services, in an interview. "The challenges that, you know, vulnerable Nova Scotians are facing, and certainly people who find themselves homeless or … living rough."

The Nova Scotia government said it will spend $9.4 million for initial construction, along with $935,000 per year in operating costs. The municipality is providing the land at no cost and will be in charge of property maintenance.

A artist's rendering of the tiny home community slated for Lower Sackville. (Province of Nova Scotia)

"We have seen this concept work in other jurisdictions, providing a simple home for people who are unhoused, so we are pleased to see the investment by the province married with private-sector building expertise, and a municipal site," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage in the release.

Boudreau told CBC News that the tiny homes will be transitional. He said the goal is to find residents more permanent housing, and then bring other people in need into the community.

The provincial government plants to buy 200 Pallet shelters for temporary housing. (Jim Meyers/VertizonPhoto)

In addition to the tiny homes, the province is also spending $7.5 million for temporary housing produced by Pallet, a North American shelter provider. This money will be enough for 200 units across Nova Scotia, including 100 in HRM.

"These are shelters that, you know, can be quickly put up, can be put in a number of places," said Boudreau. "They provide both heating and cooling for our residents."

Boudreau said the province is working with municipalities across Nova Scotia to determine where the 100 shelters outside HRM will be placed.

Location of shelters to be determined

The units will be single occupancy and have bed frames, mattresses and desks. There will also be bathrooms, laundry and other on-site supports by local service providers, according to the announcement. Communities with 10 or more of these units will have a community room for residents to gather and access services.

Sample interior of a Pallet shelter which have been used as transitional housing to get people off the streets. (Jim Meyers/VertizonPhoto)

The location of these shelters has yet to be determined but could be on land owned by the province, a municipality or service provider. Municipalities and service providers will be consulted, according to a news release.

The province also said it will give $1.8 million to fund three overnight shelters in Amherst, Bridgewater and an undetermined location in HRM; fund emergency weather shelters; expand eviction-prevention support for 11 Nova Scotia organizations; and provide $180,000 to HRM to keep a designated campground open this winter with RV and trailer hook-ups.

Shubie Campground in Dartmouth is now scheduled to remain open this winter to accommodate people living in their RVs. (Dan Jardine/CBC)

According to Boudreau, the designated campground will be Shubie Campground in Dartmouth. This is where a group of 10 people have been living full-time in RVs. When CBC News spoke to some of them in late September, they were worried about having nowhere to go when the grounds close for the winter.

