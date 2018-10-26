Almost two years exactly since a homeless shelter in New Glasgow closed its doors, a new shelter is taking its place — and it has room to grow.

Viola's Place will be accepting its first clients Friday evening at the former Pentecostal Life Church.

"It's a big day," said Tammy McLaren, one of the board members of the Viola's Place Society.

The name honours Viola Desmond, the African-Nova Scotian woman who stood up to racial discrimination at a New Glasgow movie theatre in 1946.

Viola's Place is taking the place of LifeShelter, which operated out of the basement of the Pentecostal church.

When that church shut down, so did the shelter. But McLaren said the community immediately sprung into action.

"Pictou County knew that a homeless shelter needed to be reopened … so Viola's Place Society was formed."

From private donations, municipal funding and contributions from business, the society was able to raise enough money to buy the church building.

"So it's purchased, it's paid for, it's free and clear, and the homeless shelter is opening tonight."

The old shelter operated out of the church's basement. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

McLaren said experience suggests the shelter will serve people with diverse reasons for seeking support.

When the former shelter was operating, some people seeking shelter were in New Glasgow for treatment at the hospital. They couldn't afford gas to get home every day or missed the last bus.

Sometimes people used the shelter when they ran out of furnace oil before they had the money to buy more.

Regardless of the reason for coming to Viola's Place, McLaren said there will be a welcoming environment. "We won't refuse anyone, for the most part."

Apart from the space, the shelter is equipped with warm clothes, towels and bedding that have been donated.

McLaren said the community came together so that Viola's Place would open and that the continued support of the community will be necessary to make sure it stays that way.

"Volunteers are huge, that's what's going to make this work."

Volunteers raised about $82,000 to help buy the church. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Four volunteers will be needed every night for the shelter — two to cover the shift from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and two for the time between 12 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.