Homeless sector groups call for alternative to police action at Meagher Park

Homeless sector service providers and advocacy groups in Halifax are calling on the city to reconsider its decision to involve police in the relocation of residents living in a park in the city's west end.

Over a dozen groups are named in a letter shared on Twitter Friday night that lists 10 recommendations for an "alternative path forward" to relocate the residents of Meagher Park, also known as People's Park.

Several of the groups named in the statement have shared it on their own Twitter feeds. Dalhousie Legal Aid Service has also endorsed the statement on Twitter.

CBC has reached out to all of the groups named but has not received any responses.

United Way Halifax believes in a community where everyone feels like they belong, feels safe, & can live a life of their choosing. Because of this & our values of compassion, collaboration and equity, we strongly believe in finding alternatives to forcibly clearing Meagher Park.

"These recommendations are primarily informed by the people staying in the park, as well as the collective wisdom of the homeless serving sector," the statement said.

The letter states that service providers will offer their units or spaces to house the people staying at the park, given the space is "culturally safe and appropriate" and where the person wants to go.

"We implore the city to ask the police to stand down and give service providers and the community of support wrapped around the Meagher Park encampment 7 days to implement this alternative."

HRM to respond 'in the coming days'

In an email, Ryan Nearing, a spokesperson for Halifax Regional Municipality, said the municipality is "aware of yesterday's letter from various service providers."

"Municipal staff will review the request and respond in the coming days," Nearing said. "As always, Halifax Regional Police will respond to issues of public safety."

The letter comes after the municipality released a statement Thursday evening stating it had officially requested help from police to remove people from the encampment.

"The Halifax Regional Municipality's priority has been, and continues to be, treating those experiencing homelessness with dignity – and continuing to work with community partners to find ways to provide support to them within our organization's capacity and scope," the statement said.

At a special meeting Tuesday, councillors touted the modular units and four designated tenting areas that have been established in the municipality. But critics say those solutions aren't working for everyone.

People sheltering at the park were ordered by the municipality to leave by July 17.

New location

The letter also calls for a new location for the residents of the park to be determined "in consultation and with the consent of the affected individuals and their community of support."

The new site should be equipped with running water, garbage collection, bathrooms and storage for belongings, the letter says.

The groups are also calling for the existing shelters from Meagher Park to be relocated to the new site and for funding to establish "a council or advisory of people staying there."

The letter also recommends HRM "move in collaboration" with the groups during the relocation.

