Some homeless people denied post-Fiona support payment, advocates say

Housing support workers say a payment being offered to income assistance recipients in the wake of post-tropical storm Fiona is being denied to some unhoused people.

Campbell McClintock, a street outreach worker with Out of the Cold, says he's been hearing from some unhoused people that they have been refused the one-time payment of $150.

"In my view, this is really problematic that folks who are very much still affected by the hurricane, folks living outside in tents with limited ability to keep their things safe, a lot of those folks had all their things destroyed by the storm, however they're not being offered any form of income supplement or compensation for that hardship," he said. "It just feels imbalanced and problematic."

The province announced the support payment last week as one of several programs intended to help people recover from losses incurred during the storm. The $150 payment was supposed to be offered to all households receiving income assistance, including disability support.

McClintock says he spoke with an income support worker and their supervisor to find out why some people were denied.

"The explanation was that the 150 amount is only applicable to folks who have power, folks who have a house, folks who have a refrigerator to put food into and it was not applicable to houseless folks."

Campbell McClintock is a street outreach worker who spent the weekend Fiona hit checking on people sleeping rough in the storm. (David Laughlin/CBC)

McClintock said he has heard from some unhoused people who did receive the payment, and others who didn't, so "it seems to be that there's some inconsistency."

Joanne Hussey, a community legal worker with Dalhousie Legal Aid, says she's also been hearing from housing outreach workers that people living in shelters, tents and hotels have been denied.

"I think it just reiterates the fact that government really isn't there for them," Hussey said. "If they're being housed in a hotel room because governments over many years have not adequately provided for affordable housing, to be told well also you don't get any compensation for these losses you've suffered, just seems to suggest that the government really doesn't care."

Hussey said some unhoused people seeking emergency shelter had to leave their belongings outdoors before Fiona arrived, and lost some items.

"A $150 one-time payment is really the bare minimum that we can do to support people who have really been let down by levels of government in many ways already," she said.

Other supports are being offered, says province

A spokesperson for the Department of Community Services told CBC Nova Scotia in an emailed statement that the $150 was intended to help replace food that may have spoiled during power outages and to meet other basic needs.

Christina Deveau said a "more customized approach" was needed to meet the needs of people living in hospitals, rehab, hotels and shelters, as well as those who are unsheltered.

"Across the province, shelter staff and outreach workers have been working with unsheltered individuals to replace lost or damaged belongings, provide gift cards for food replacement, and offer additional supports as needed. Additional funds from Community Services were provided to community partners and service providers to cover these costs."

People who are unhoused can be eligible for an "essentials allowance" from the province, which amounts to $380 per month, Deveau said.

