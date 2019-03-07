Warming centre and navigator program to help suburban homeless in Lower Sackville

A warming centre for homeless people in Lower Sackville will open its doors Friday.

The space, located in the Gateway Community Church on Beaver Bank Road, will be available Thursday and Friday from 10 p.m until 5:45 a.m.

A coalition of local groups has been working on the idea since the fall of 2018 because of a growing concern over homelessness in the suburban community.

There were a lot of details to sort out before the centre could go ahead, said Coun. Steve Craig.

"Training, schedules, financing," he said. "Money is coming from church organizations, individuals and service clubs."

Last month, Halifax also added $90,000 in funding to its budget for a Navigator Program, to help homeless people in Lower Sackville and Dartmouth to connect with needed services.

