Homegrown tiny parade spreads kindness in small-town N.S.

Dawn Langille started the Tiny Parade for Kindness in 2021 to counteract the conflict and unrest she saw in society. This year, it went public in the Terence Bay Community Centre, where more than 20 community members joined the fun.

The Tiny Parade for Kindness welcomed all ages in community of Terence Bay

Nicola Seguin · CBC News ·
People walk along the road smiling holding signs
The Tiny Parade for Kindness travelled around the small community of Terence Bay, N.S. (Nicola Seguin/CBC)

Dawn Langille wanted to see positivity and happiness replace division and strife, so she started small in her community of Terence Bay, N.S.

Langille created the Tiny Parade for Kindness in 2021. She said she felt the weight of issues like the pandemic, political unrest, inequality and climate change, and wanted a diversion.

Two small girls make crafts at a table
Lily Cole, right, makes a noisemaker for the parade. (Nicola Seguin/CBC)

At first the Tiny Parade was just friends and family, but has now grown to be a public event that welcomes community members of all ages.

"It is a rally to encourage people to get together for something positive and good, to help our mental health in difficult times," Langille said at the parade on Monday.

A man and a woman smile and hold signs about kindness
Dahmina Dewan and Mahbubur Rahman said they just moved to the community a couple of months ago and wanted to find connection. (Nicola Seguin/CBC)

Before the parade, a gathering took place at the community centre in Terence Bay, about 30 kilometres southwest of Halifax. It included face painting, sign making, books, snacks and music from a local band called the Prospect Jammers.

Then the group took to the road for a joyful trek around the community.

A group of people in winter clothes stand outside.
About a dozen people took part in the parade part of the event. (Nicola Seguin/CBC)

"Moving our bodies physically by being out, walking, enjoying some good music, crafting, and just getting together and connecting with each other are all really important for mental health," said Langille. 

A group of musicians sits in a semi-circle.
The Prospect Jammers came to play some music at the rally. (Nicola Seguin/CBC)

She said her own mental health journey inspired the event, and it is held in the middle of winter to bring fun and connection during the colder and darker months.

"I've struggled with anxiety and depression throughout my life, so these are all things I'm very aware of and trying to help other people out with too."

A woman draws a sign
People made signs promoting kindness at the gathering. (Nicola Seguin/CBC)

Langille's four-year-old daughter, Lily Cole, loved seeing friends and neighbours show up to the event.

"This parade does make me happy," she said, "because we're all together and that's what being happy mostly is." 

A sign on a table says "Love notes and cookie bags"
The event also included snacks and craft materials. (Nicola Seguin/CBC)

Dahmina Dewan and Mahbubur Rahman recently moved to the community and showed up to see what the event was about after they noticed it on Facebook.

"When I saw the event, the messaging is great," Rahman said. "I haven't met any of these neighbours before so it's a nice way to get connected."

Langille said she loves to see people come together in this way. She wants her local parade to stay small, but she hopes the idea will spread to other communities who can start their own tiny parades for kindness.

