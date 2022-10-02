Arrests made after police respond to massive student street parties in Halifax

One man was stabbed and others were injured during large unsanctioned student gatherings near Dalhousie University on Saturday and early Sunday.

According to a police news release, "large crowds of intoxicated people" started to gather in an area bounded by Larch Street, Jennings Street, Preston Street and Jubilee Road.by 10 p.m. Saturday. Police estimate upwards of 4,000 people in the area.

People were setting off fireworks in the crowd, some directed toward residences, the release said.

There were also disturbances and fights in the crowd, according to the release.

The crowd grew as the evening progressed, according to the statement, and police were deployed from across the city.

The release said officers had to take injured people out of the area, including the man who was stabbed, when Emergency Health Services were unable to access injured people because of the crowds and safety hazards.

A police news release said officers were kicked, punched, spat at and had objects thrown at then when they attempted to disperse the crowd. (Vernon Ramesar/CBC)

When police moved to disperse the crowd they were met with resistance. Officers were punched, kicked, spat on and had projectiles thrown at them, the release said. Some officers were treated for injuries.

The release said a fire was started in the road using branches downed by post-tropical storm Fiona to prevent police dispersing the crowd.

Officers had to extinguish the fire as Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency could not get to it because of safety concerns, the release said.

Police were eventually able to disperse the crowd, the release said. Arrests were made and summary offence tickets were issued.

The news release said further information will be released when available.

MORE TOP STORIES