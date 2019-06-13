Skip to Main Content
Man injured after shotgun fired in Lunenburg County home invasion
A man was shot early Thursday morning during a home invasion in Middle Cornwall, N.S., one of two shootings that took place the Cornwall area, about an hour west of Halifax.

RCMP investigating two shootings in Lunenburg County early Thursday

RCMP said they were first called to a residence on National Forest Lake Road in Upper Cornwall around 4:33 a.m. after two men broke into the home. During that incident, a shotgun was fired by one of them. No injuries were reported.

About a half-hour later, at a 5:07 a.m., police were also notified that a man arrived at the South Shore Regional Hospital after being shot in the foot in another home on Cornwall Road in Middle Cornwall.

The man's injuries are not life-threatening, RCMP said.

There have been no arrests in either shooting. Police have not said if the incidents are related.

According to an RCMP release, the search for suspects involves a police dog, Lunenburg District RCMP investigators and assistance from the Bridgewater Police Service.

