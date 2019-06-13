Man injured after shotgun fired in Lunenburg County home invasion

A man was shot early Thursday morning during a home invasion in Middle Cornwall, N.S., one of two shootings that took place the Cornwall area, about an hour west of Halifax.

RCMP said they were first called to a residence on National Forest Lake Road in Upper Cornwall around 4:33 a.m. after two men broke into the home. During that incident, a shotgun was fired by one of them. No injuries were reported.

About a half-hour later, at a 5:07 a.m., police were also notified that a man arrived at the South Shore Regional Hospital after being shot in the foot in another home on Cornwall Road in Middle Cornwall.

The man's injuries are not life-threatening, RCMP said.

There have been no arrests in either shooting. Police have not said if the incidents are related.

According to an RCMP release, the search for suspects involves a police dog, Lunenburg District RCMP investigators and assistance from the Bridgewater Police Service.

