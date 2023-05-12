Man, woman face attempted murder charges after home invasion

A man and a woman are facing a long list of charges after they allegedly forced their way into a home, shot a rifle at a resident, fled in a vehicle, and then crashed into another car.

RCMP say they responded to a home invasion on Lifestyles Lane in Upper Hammonds Plains, N.S., at 1:10 p.m. AT on Wednesday.

Investigators learned a man and a woman forced their way into the home and the man discharged a rifle in the direction of a man who lived there. The resident, a 28-year-old who was known to the intruders, suffered minor injuries.

The victim then grabbed an axe and chased the intruders away.

At some point during the altercation, either inside or outside the home, the intruders used pepper spray or bear spray.

They then fled the scene in a grey Honda Civic.

Police work along Highway 101 after a man and woman armed with a rifle allegedly committed a home invasion in Upper Hammonds Plains, N.S., on Wednesday. (CBC)

RCMP located the car in the Lower Sackville area and tried to stop it, but the driver continued onto Highway 101.

At about 1:40 p.m., the Honda Civic collided with a Ford Focus at the intersection of Highway 14 and Wentworth Road in Sweets Corner. The driver of the Ford, an 80-year-old woman from Newport, suffered minor injuries.

The two occupants, a 25-year-old man from Windsor Junction, and a 22-year-old woman, were arrested.

Police later found a firearm along Highway 101 that was thrown out of the Honda Civic during the police chase.

Both the man and the woman have been charged with attempt to commit murder, various firearms and weapons charges, breaking and entering and using a noxious substance. They are both in custody.

The man is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on June 6. The woman's court date is May 18.

