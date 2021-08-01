RCMP search for suspect after home invasion in Kings County

Kings County RCMP is searching for a suspect after a home invasion in Wolfville Ridge early Sunday.

Officers were called to a residence on Ridge Road at 6:02 a.m. after two people were confronted by a man at their door.

The man pointed a firearm and demanded to come inside. He then broke the door's window and entered the home.

The two occupants fled the property in a vehicle and contacted police. They were not hurt in the incident.

The man also left the property after stealing a vehicle from the residence, a white 2015 Audi Q5 with Nova Scotia plate GEA 699.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-50s, about six feet tall with white hair and long goatee and beard. He was wearing a black and orange jacket at the time of the incident.

Police have not yet located the man.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-542-3817. Anonymous calls can be made to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE TOP STORIES