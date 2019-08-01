N.S. couple wakes to armed intruder in bedroom doorway

The RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after an armed man entered a home in Ellershouse as two people slept.

Police say a man and a woman were asleep in bed when they woke to a man standing in the doorway of the bedroom, holding a firearm.

There was a struggle between the man and intruder, and the man was eventually taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was not injured.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said there is no threat to the wider community.

"We have determined that we don't believe it was a random act, which should provide some degree of comfort to people who might live in that area," said Clarke.

"They shouldn't feel that they'll be targeted in the same way."

Intruder at large

A police dog was able to track the intruder to a nearby intersection, leading investigators to believe he was picked up in a vehicle or that he had a vehicle waiting there.

He is described as approximately 5-5 with a low voice. At the time, he was wearing jeans, a dark hoodie and had a light-coloured bandanna over his face.

Ellershouse is 15 kilometres southeast of Windsor.

