$100M in funding announced for home heating rebate for Nova Scotians

The Nova Scotia government says it is adding more than $100 million to its heating rebate program to help residents with the rising costs of living.

The province says the Heating Assistance Rebate Program will increase its rebate to $1,000 per household in 2022-23, up from a maximum $200 payment.

Eligibility will also be expanded to a household income of up to $85,000. Previously, the rebate eligibility was $29,000 in net annual income for a single person and $44,000 for households with children or other dependents.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Premier Tim Houston said while the increased rebate will only be distributed this year, officials are looking toward future assistance programs for residents.

"We'll continue to evolve with it," Houston said. "This is for the here and now … this winter, to help people. As we see what happens going forward, we'll look at [expanding the program again.]"

This follows Tuesday's announcement of a new program to pay for heat pumps for low-income households in the province. This also comes as the rising costs of home heating oil has pushed more Nova Scotians to seek help from emergency funding and food banks.

With the expansion, an estimated 100,000 households in the province are expected to receive the rebate this year. So far this winter, officials say about 34,000 households have already obtained it.

Province reveals more funding, grants

On Wednesday, the province also announced a series of other financial supports totalling nearly $9 million in grants to community partner organizations.

The funding announcements also includes $3 million for the Disability Support Program and Child and Youth Caring Programs, $3 million to provincial food banks, $2.6 million for 26 Family Resource Centres and $10,000 each to 10 transition houses.

Aside from that, households on income assistance would be receiving an additional one-time payment of $250 and the province's 500 full-time foster families will each be receiving $1,000.

Karen Theriault is the director of development and communication with Feed Nova Scotia. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Karen Theriault with Feed Nova Scotia said while she was happy to hear about the funding going to food banks, she was also pleased to see financial support being given directly to residents.

"We know people aren't food insecure because they don't have enough food, it's because they don't have enough money," Theriault said. "When finances go directly into their homes, that helps to alleviate those pressures and they can provide for themselves."

Feed Nova Scotia has seen a 25 per cent increase in individuals supported by the charity since last year because of rising costs, she added.

"While we continue to provide that food today, it's not sustainable for charity to continue to respond, no matter what that funding comes from."

