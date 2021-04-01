What's open and closed for Victoria Day in Halifax area

Many Nova Scotians view the Victoria Day long weekend as the beginning of summer. Although it is not a general holiday or a designated retail closing day, some services will not be available on Monday and others will operate with reduced hours.

Groceries

Most grocery stores, including Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations, will be open regular hours.

Liquor and beer

NSLC stores will be open.

​Malls

Halifax Shopping Centre: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mic Mac Mall: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunnyside Mall: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bedford Place Mall: Open 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Park Lane Mall: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scotia Square: Closed.

Garbage Collection

There will be no curbside collection of trash, recycling or compost on Monday.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax recycling facility and municipal composting facilities will also be closed on Monday.

Transit

Halifax Transit buses will run on a holiday schedule Monday.

The Blue Nose Marathon also takes place May 18-20. On Sunday, there may be some route detours to accommodate the runners in the marathon.

Parking

There is no charge at on-street parking meters on Monday. Motorists are reminded to abide by posted signage.

There will also be some parking bans on Sunday for the Blue Nose Marathon.

Municipal Services

Many city-run facilities and community centres will be closed Monday. All branches of the Halifax Library will be closed.

The 311 call centre will operate regular hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Monday, but customer service centres will be closed.

MORE TOP STORIES