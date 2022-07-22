Fire reported on N.S.-P.E.I. ferry

A fire has been reported on a ferry that connects Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island along the Northumberland Strait.

Bay Ferries Limited's Lucy Martin confirmed that the fire was reported on the MV Holiday Island.

The vessel operates between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCMPPEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCMPPEI</a> is assisting with an incident offshore near the Wood Island Ferry Terminal. The terminal is currently closed. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area to allow first responders to do their work. —@RCMPPEI

Martin said the rest of the day's crossings have been cancelled.

There is not yet any information about any injuries or damage to the ferry.

More to come

