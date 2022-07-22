Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Fire reported on N.S.-P.E.I. ferry

A ferry that makes the journey between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island has reportedly caught on fire.

Bay Ferries Limited has confirmed the fire was reported on the MV Holiday Island

A fire has been reported on a ferry that connects Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island along the Northumberland Strait.

Bay Ferries Limited's Lucy Martin confirmed that the fire was reported on the MV Holiday Island.

The vessel operates between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S.

Martin said the rest of the day's crossings have been cancelled.

There is not yet any information about any injuries or damage to the ferry.

More to come

 

