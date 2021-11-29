From Christmas to Kwanzaa, these student-designed banners celebrate Halifax's diversity

If you happen to be doing any of your holiday shopping on Halifax's Quinpool Road, take a look up and enjoy some artwork from a junior high class in the area.

The students at Halifax Central Junior High School teamed up with the Quinpool Road Mainstreet District Association to put their special touch on banners that reflect the families who live in their neighbourhood.

"We were trying to brainstorm on how we could engage with the community, given the fact that we couldn't hold any events," said Karla Nicholson, executive director of the Quinpool Road Mainstreet District Association.

"We decided we would approach the school to see if they could design holiday banners for us."

The banners showcase the different celebrations and holy months observed by the students' families, including Christmas, Ramadan, Diwali, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Omisoka and a dozen others.

"We were so honoured to be asked to create the designs for the banners that are lining Quinpool Road this holiday season," said Valerie Meers, the school's principal.

"Our Grade 9 students, their families, and the school staff are thrilled to be seeing our students' artwork on these holiday banners."

One of the banners on Quinpool Road designed by local junior high school students. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The banners were designed in the visual arts and social studies class taught by Pheilm Martin.

The school, which is located just a couple of blocks away from Quinpool Road on Preston Street, will be auctioning off the original artwork at a later date to help with their fundraising.

Nicholson said the association plans to use the banners during the holiday season for years to come as a way to pay homage to the many diverse cultures in Halifax.

MORE TOP STORIES