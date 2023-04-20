Hole drilled in truck's fuel tank to steal gas hampers non-profit for adults with disabilities

A thief who drilled a hole in the fuel tank of a non-profit organization's new truck has created a costly repair expense for the group — and caused disappointment for adults with disabilities who were planning a trip to the zoo in the vehicle.

Carleton Road Industries Association is a non-profit group in Lawrencetown, N.S., that provides vocational and life skills training to residents of the Annapolis Valley who have disabilities. The organization runs a gas station and convenience store, a post office, a thrift store and a bottle depot, and offers services such as flyer delivery, custom woodworking and property maintenance.

The group's executive director, Mackenzie Akin, said the theft was discovered Tuesday morning when staff approached the truck and spotted a plastic container under it.

"As we got a little closer, you could smell the fuel," he said. "When we looked underneath the truck, the pail was there with some fuel left in it and there was little spirals of the tank from someone drilling in it and there's a hole in the tank."

Carleton Road Industries Association just took possession of the 2022 GMC half-ton truck two weeks ago.

Programming affected

Akin expects a new fuel tank plus labour costs to add up to about $1,500. The fuel itself cost about $120, he said.

"So until it's fixed and we can afford to do so, then, you know, we have to put our activities on hold."

The truck is used to take participants on outings such as to the shore or the zoo, or to the organization's program sites. A planned trip to Oaklawn Farm Zoo this week had to be postponed due to the theft and vandalism.

"Many of them were looking forward to that," he said of the program participants, who have mental, intellectual, emotional or physical disabilities.

"Certainly a little disappointed there, but you know, as a non-profit, we work through a lot of hiccups and sometimes those things happen. They're pretty understanding that way."

Risky theft

The RCMP are investigating the incident, which is believed to have occurred between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said it's not the first time he's heard of fuel tanks being drilled into in order to steal the gas, but it's not a frequent occurrence.

He said it's a dangerous practice for thieves.

"There are always concerns with using power tools around any flammable substance. So you could certainly run the risk of of starting a fire," he said.

