A sheer step on to the ice adorably fells an entire minor hockey team

An extremely steep step felled nearly every member of a Nova Scotia minor hockey team, with each wee leap to the ice ending in a boy-sized pile.

And the cuteness factor has quickly pushed the resulting video to viral status.

But that wasn't the intention of the man behind the camera.

Jesse Rodgers, assistant coach for the Bedford Beasts, shot the video for his wife so she could see their son hit the ice. As each player toppled, he realized their grandparents and maybe a few of his own friends would have a laugh along with the kids.

He didn't expect to get 90,000 views in a matter of days, followed by calls from the media.

All of the players are about four feet tall and seven or eight years old. And the step is easily half their size, Rodgers said.

Although the coaches had offered to help the players navigate the sheer drop, the kids refused.

"Oh, they had a blast," Rodgers says. "They each had their own plan about how to get down to the ice."