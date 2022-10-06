Hockey N.S. cuts off funding to Hockey Canada amid scandal

Hockey Nova Scotia says it is suspending the transfer of players fees to the national ice hockey body amid allegations the fees were used to pay for sexual abuse settlements.

A statement released after an emergency meeting of the Hockey Nova Scotia board of directors Thursday, reads that the provincial organization "has lost confidence in Hockey Canada's senior leadership," and that change is needed at the highest level of the governing body.

"Therefore, Hockey Nova Scotia is formally suspending the transfer of participant assessment fees to Hockey Canada for the 2022-23 season," the statement reads. "Until our values … are reflected by Hockey Canada's senior leadership, we simply cannot support hockey's national governing body."

This comes after The Globe and Mail reported Hockey Canada put player registration fees toward a second fund "for matters including but not limited to sexual abuse," earlier this week.

The participant assessment fee for the 2022-23 year was $47.80, according to the Hockey Canada website, and includes insurance with Hockey Canada.

Premier Tim Houston scolded the hockey body in a statement Thursday, saying he was "deeply disappointed" by the ongoing scandal.

"The withdrawal of numerous sponsors is a signal to Hockey Canada that its response so far has been inadequate," Houston wrote. "We agree."

He added that before the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships goes forward, the province is looking to see "meaningful change" in Hockey Canada. As of Thursday evening, he has not clarified if that means Halifax will pull out of co-hosting the tournament set to begin in December.

The president of the Halifax Hawks Minor Hockey Association, Craig Robinson, noted in a statement released Thursday that the group's members "are appalled at how minor hockey registrations fees have been utilized by Hockey Canada" and do not believe fees should be sent to the body until changes have been made.

Hockey Nova Scotia's parent web page reads that Hockey Canada has engaged with what it feels "is an effective insurance carrier who knows the needs of our organization for policy coverage in the areas of commercial general liability, sexual misconduct liability, directors and officers liability, and accidental death and dismemberment coverage."

Calls and emails to Hockey Nova Scotia were not immediately returned Thursday evening.

