Hockey Nova Scotia suspends coach following altercation with official at game in Brookfield

A coach has been suspended indefinitely by Hockey Nova Scotia following an incident during a minor hockey game at Don Henderson Memorial Sportsplex in Brookfield on Saturday.

According to RCMP spokesperson Cindy Bayers, RCMP in Colchester County were called to a report of an altercation at the arena at 10:45 a.m.

Bayers said when officers arrived at the scene they learned that a Stewiacke man, 32, struck a Truro man, 27, during a game.

The person who was struck was not injured, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the man from Stewiacke was arrested "in relation to assault" and later released on conditions that include not attending any minor hockey event.

He is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Dec. 20.

Hockey Nova Scotia spokesperson Garreth MacDonald said in a statement the incident involved a coach and a game official.

MacDonald said the incident has been forwarded to Hockey Canada for an independent third-party review.

The coach has been suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of the investigations, the statement said.

According to the statement, counselling is being offered to players and parents of both teams involved in the game as well as officials.

