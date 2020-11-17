Hockey games cancelled after new COVID-19 school cases

Two Nova Scotia school hockey teams have postponed their Tuesday games after a COVID-19 case was reported in their schools.

One person at Graham Creighton Junior High in Cherry Brook and one at Auburn Drive High in Cole Harbour tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development on Monday evening.

The province is not saying whether they are students or staff members, in order to protect their privacy.

Metro High School Hockey League coordinator Tim Coombs said that the Auburn boys hockey team's game against Dartmouth High School in Cole Harbour on Tuesday has been called off.

Auburn boys, girls games postponed

"There were no potential exposures of the players on the team, but out of caution we decided to reschedule the game," Coombs said in an email.

CBC has learned the Auburn girls hockey team has also postponed their game scheduled for Tuesday against Hants East.

Public Health will be in touch with close contacts of those positive cases. Everyone who was in a class with the two people who tested positive for COVID-19 is also being tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Students will be supported to learn at home, but anyone who hasn't been contacted is safe to return to school.

On the advice of Public Health, both schools will remain open.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang will provide an update to the public Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Nova Scotia reported four new COVID-19 cases on Monday: the two school cases and two from the Central Zone.

Atlantic bubble

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported eight new cases Monday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 28.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Monday. The number of active cases remains at 10.

P.E.I. reported one new case last Wednesday. The province has four active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

