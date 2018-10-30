Skip to Main Content
HMCS Toronto en route to Belfast for repairs after power loss
New

An electrical problem caused a power outage on board just before midnight on Monday.

CBC News ·
HMCS Toronto lost power on Monday night off the coast of the United Kingdom. (Master-Cpl. Kevin Paul/Canadian Forces Combat Camera)

For the second time in days, a Canadian frigate has encountered trouble at sea.

On Monday night just before midnight, HMCS Toronto was conducting operations off the coast of the United Kingdom when the ship lost power.

A spokesperson for the Defence Department said the power outage was caused by an electrical issue. Technicians on board restored power after five or six hours and the vessel is now en route to Belfast for further repairs.

At no time was the ship in danger, the department said, adding that crews regularly conduct drills on loss of power and they were prepared to handle the situation.

On Friday, a fire broke out in a gas-turbine engine on HMCS Halifax off the coast of Norway. No one was injured and the fire was quickly extinguished.

