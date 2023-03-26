Content
Nova Scotia

HMCS Montréal, supply vessel leave Halifax on 6-month deployment

HMCS Montréal and a supply ship left Halifax for an Indo-Pacific deployment on Sunday.

Trip will take ships to Indian, Pacific oceans

Vernon Ramesar · CBC News ·
Family members hug one another.
Friends and families gathered Sunday in Halifax at the departure ceremony for two ships leaving on a six-month deployment. HMCS Montréal will be joined by the supply ship MV Asterix. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

HMCS Montréal and supply ship MV Asterix left Halifax on a foggy Sunday for a rare deployment from the East Coast to the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking during a departure ceremony, Rear Admiral Brian Santarpia, commander of Maritime Forces Atlantic, said it is a really important deployment for the Canadian navy.

"This is the first time in a very long time that we sent a ship from the East Coast all the way to the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

"We committed to increase the number of deployments that we send to the Indo-Pacific region.... Stability there is key for Canada's prosperity and security and for the prosperity and security of our allies."

A man in uniform speaks to a number of microphones.
Rear Admiral Brian Santarpia says the deployment is important to the Canadian navy. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

A news release from the navy said HMCS Montréal, the Halifax-class frigate, is one of the most advanced warship designs in the world.

It said the ship has anti-submarine, anti-surface and anti-air capabilities and has a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter detachment on board.

Santarpia said the ship will go through the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean, where it will work with combined maritime forces.

Halifax-based defence analyst Ken Hansen said while the East Coast departure is unusual, it only adds a few days sailing to the journey.

A hip with sailors on the deck sails in mist.
HMCS Montréal slips through the fog. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

Hansen said there has been growing concern over the years about China's activities in the South China Sea.

"It looks like finally the political and military impetus is strong enough to get governments looking at the maritime security situation [there]," he said.

Kaleigh Smith was at the ceremony to see off her partner, Travis, who is on his second deployment.

Smith said it was a hard day, but she was happy to have other friends and family members of service members present.

The ships are expected to take part in a number of joint operations before returning to Halifax in October.

