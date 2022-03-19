HMCS Halifax CO temporarily relieved of duties

The commanding officer of HMCS Halifax has been temporarily relieved of duties following "several incidents" aboard the ship during Operation Reassurance, NATO's response to Russia's recent actions in Ukraine.

The military didn't go into detail about what happened and didn't name the commanding officer in a news release sent out Thursday evening. It did say the incidents didn't involve "sexual misconduct, harmful or inappropriate sexual behaviour."

Cmdr. Paul Mountford has assumed command in the interim. He is an experienced naval officer and commanding officer of HMCS Charlottetown. He is on the ship, which is currently in Reykjavik, Iceland.

National Defence said Mountford would continue Halifax's deployment until it returns to Halifax in mid-July. It said the ship's company has been informed of this decision.

"The relieved [commanding officer] of HMCS Halifax will serve in other roles within Maritime Forces Atlantic Headquarters in Canada until the conclusion of the investigation," states the news release.

