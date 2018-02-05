Navy to release health survey from fatal HMCS Chicoutimi fire in 2004
In 2004, a sailor died after the submarine flooded and caught fire. On Thursday, results will be released from a health surveillance study, which looked at possible long-term health effects.
Announcement will be live streamed here about 2:30 p.m. AT Thursday
The first part of a health surveillance survey on the possible long-term health effects to those who were on HMCS Chicoutimi when it caught fire 15 years ago will be released on Thursday.
The submarine flooded and caught fire during an Atlantic crossing in 2004. One sailor died and several crewmen were injured. Nine crew members were said to have suffered smoke inhalation.
The submarine was purchased used from the British government in the early 1990s.
Last year, the submarine was deployed to Asia to re-establish naval relationships with Asian nations.
A briefing will be held at Canadian Forces Base Halifax and will be live streamed here at about 2:30 p.m. AT.
Those slated to speak include:
- Vice-Admiral Art McDonald, Commander, Royal Canadian Navy.
- Capt. (Navy) Jean Stéphane Ouellet, Commander, Canadian Submarine Force.
- Col. Rakesh Jetly, senior psychiatrist and mental health adviser to the Canadian Armed Forces surgeon general.
- Lt.-Cmdr. Brent Jones, directorate of Forces Health Protection.
- Rick Christopher, director of general centralized operations, Veterans Affairs Canada.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.