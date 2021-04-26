Teen faces charges after man seriously injured in Halifax-area hit and run

An 18-year-old man faces charges after a man was hit by a truck Sunday in the Halifax area.

The victim, a 27-year-old man from East Dover, N.S., was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said the incident happened around 2:05 a.m. AT on Gatehouse Run, a residential area in Hammonds Plains.

They said the driver of the truck fled the scene. A suspect was arrested without incident shortly after at a home in the community.

Police said the teen faces charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

He is due in Halifax provincial court on June 14.

RCMP said in a news release he was also issued a 15-day suspension of his driver's licence for "low-level alcohol impairment."

