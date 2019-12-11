Police pursuit ends with car crash in Bedford

Two men are facing charges after a hit and run led to an extensive police pursuit in the Halifax area last night.

It started when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Parkland Drive and Lacewood Drive after 8 o'clock, according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police.

One of the vehicles drove away and went onto Highway 102, but witnesses to the crash followed in another car.

A police car with its lights and siren on started chasing the vehicle that took off, but the driver would not stop.

Eventually the driver left the highway in Bedford, turned onto Rocky Lake Road heading toward the Bedford Highway.

At that point, police say the driver stopped suddenly, and the police car that was in pursuit collided with the suspect's vehicle.

The 39-year-old driver was arrested. A 28-year-old man, who was also in the vehicle, jumped out and ran away but he was arrested too, with the help of a police dog.

Police say the police officer and the two men all have minor injuries.

The men will be facing charges, but the matter is still under investigation.

