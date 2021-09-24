RCMP find suspected driver involved in fatal hit and run in Cape Breton

RCMP believe they have found the vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run in western Cape Breton last weekend.

The Mounties said Thursday the suspected driver of the vehicle and its passengers are co-operating with the investigation into the discovery of a body found along a roadway Saturday in Judique, N.S.

Police have said the victim was a 45-year-old man from the community of Inverness.

A description of the vehicle and the number of passengers involved in the collision was not provided.

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, RCMP said they are asking the community to refrain from spreading "rumours or misinformation" out of respect for the victim's family.

They said an investigation such as this is complex and requires time to gather corroborated and factual information, along with supporting evidence, before a determination can be made on how the collision occurred.

RCMP were first called to Highway 19 around 8 a.m. Saturday, where they found a body and debris from a vehicle nearby.

Police investigators closed the highway for several hours to comb for clues and are now asking for public tips to help them in their case.

Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to contact Inverness RCMP at 902-258-2213 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

MORE TOP STORIES