Woman hurt in Halifax hit and run

A woman was hurt in a hit and run in Halifax Wednesday night.

The pedestrian was walking near Robie and Pepperell streets in Halifax about 9:30 p.m. when a vehicle struck her. Halifax Regional Police said the driver kept going.

"Police, with the help of witnesses, were able to locate the vehicle involved and the driver a short distance away," police said in a news release.

They have a person in custody. The woman was taken to hospital, but police did not know her condition.

