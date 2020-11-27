Dartmouth man charged with historical sex crimes

An 82-year-old man is facing charges related to allegations he sexually assaulted a girl in the 1980s and 1990s in Dartmouth, N.S.

Gary Floyd Larose has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and public mischief by investigators with Halifax's integrated criminal investigation division, a unit that includes Halifax Regional Police and RCMP officers.

According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police, the victim was a child at the time and knew Larose.

He is scheduled to appear at a Dartmouth provincial court at a future date.

MORE TOP STORIES