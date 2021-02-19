Historic stage taken down as Cape Breton museum looks to future

A historic stage in Cape Breton has been torn down as part of a redevelopment project in Iona, Cape Breton.

Part of the project at the Highland Village Museum involved removal of the stage that has hosted concerts for 60 years.

The $5-million project will see major upgrades that include a welcome centre and other amenities.

Earlier this week, the museum's Facebook page posted a video of a museum interpreter taking one last step dance on the famed stage.

Dozens of Cape Breton music groups have performed on the stage since 1962 during Highland Village Day concerts and dances.

Hannah Krebs danced on the stage this week before it was torn down. (Highland Village Museum)

Museum director Rodney Chiasson said a community push to develop the site led to the initial concert.

"The community came together and decided they were going to have an annual concert," he said. "The proceeds from that concert would support the construction and ongoing operation of the site."

The Rankins, Natalie MacMaster, Ryan's Fancy and the Barra MacNeils have performed there over the years.

Kyle MacNeil of the Barra MacNeils said his early memories of the stage and concert involved his mother, who grew up in Washabuck.

"I saw a video from the early 90s, of my mom step-dancing to Dwayne Côté," MacNeil said. He said there are videos of other relatives performing there as well.

MacNeil called the concert a homecoming of sorts, too. Many would make the trek to Iona in the heat of the summer to connect with family and friends.

A stage that helped launch the careers of many Cape Breton artists was torn this week. (Matthew Moore/CBC)

MacNeil said the Highland Village concert provided a great opportunity for aspiring musicians to get their start.

This included the Barra MacNeils.

"I think it was a big deal to get to play on the stage in front of that many people," he said. "As a youngster, how would you ever have a chance to play in front of that many people?"

Chiasson said although the concert doesn't see the same number of people taking in the concert, the ability to carry on tradition is critical.

"Whether it's Gaelic music, Gaelic song, fiddle music, step-dancing, it's all part of the living culture."

He said a new building being constructed where the stage once stood will include a performance space.

Plans are underway for the 60th annual Highland Village Day concert.

