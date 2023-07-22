Historic flooding hits Nova Scotia amid torrential downpours

Nova Scotia is experiencing a historic flooding event as significant rainfall sweeps the province this weekend.

The heaviest rain has fallen across an area which stretches from near Liverpool in Queens County on the South Shore, through Lunenburg County, then across to northwest Halifax County and into Hants County.

Preliminary numbers show rainfall totals in this area ranging from 150-250+ millimetres of rain as of 6 a.m. AT Saturday.

Some folks in these areas, especially near Bedford, Lower Sackville and Windsor, picked up much of that rain in just five to seven hours.

As a result, rivers and streams are overflowing and numerous road washouts are being reported by the Department of Public Works.

The rain continues

The heavy rainfall has ended over western areas of Nova Scotia as of 11 a.m. Saturday, with just a few additional showers and downpours possible this afternoon and evening.

The rain will continue over eastern areas through this afternoon and into this evening with widespread additional amounts in the 20 to 50-millimetre range and 50 to 100 millimetres or more possible locally, due to more downpours and thunderstorms in this tropical setup.

The rain in the east will taper off this evening and overnight.

Past events

The most recent similar event occurred in Ingonish, Victoria County, in November 2021, when a rain and wind storm washed out several roads and bridges.

Before that, on Thanksgiving Day in 2014, Sydney experienced serious flooding, which forced dozens of homes to be evacuated.

But this appears to be the heaviest rainfall event to hit the Halifax area since Hurricane Beth in 1971.

That storm dropped 266 millimetres of rain at the Halifax airport and 238 millimetres at Shearwater.

