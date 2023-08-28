Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Historic Annapolis Royal building damaged by fire

Firefighters managed to salvage part of a 139-year-old building that houses a pub in the historic town of Annapolis Royal, N.S., following a morning fire that started in an oven.

Firefighters called Monday morning to the scene at the Whiskey Teller pub

CBC News ·
Two buildings and a fire truck are shown, with smoke in the air.
The building that houses the Whiskey Teller, to the left, in Annapolis Royal, N.S., caught fire on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Submitted by Bill Crossman)

Firefighters managed to salvage part of a 139-year-old building that houses a pub in the historic town of Annapolis Royal, N.S., following a morning fire that started in an oven.

The Annapolis Royal Volunteer Fire Department said the call came in at 8:33 a.m. local time and that firefighters from throughout the Annapolis Valley headed to the scene at the Whiskey Teller on Church Street.

Chief Andrew Cranton said it appeared the fire spread from the chimney of a rotisserie oven and got into the venting system. From there, it ignited parts of the floor on the second storey and then the roof.

"We saved a portion of the front half of the building, and the second storey in the back half had significant fire damage and smoke and water," he said.

Nancy Anderson, who lives nearby, said by 9:30 a.m. flames were through the roof. At one point, she said, firefighters used chainsaws to cut into the building.

The two-storey brick building dates to 1884 and originally housed a bank and law offices, according to the website of heritage group National Trust for Canada

Over the years, it's been used as a bakery, bookstore and youth hostel, before being turned into a pub and later undergoing restoration. The building is a municipally registered heritage property.

Cranton called the building "a pillar" of the community and said the pub was a draw for visitors. 

"It's going to be a significant loss to the tourism," he said. 

With files from Blair Rhodes

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now