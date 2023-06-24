Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Hillsvale man, 36, dies in single-vehicle crash near Bedford

A 36-year-old man from Hillsvale, N.S., is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Bedford Friday evening.

Car lost control while passing another vehicle and rolled into the ditch, RCMP say

CBC News ·
Nova Scotia's EHS paramedics ambulance at the scene
Police, fire services and EHS responded to the crash at the Bedford Bypass and Dartmouth Road, at a point where Highway 7 splits, around 7:25 p.m. AT. (Robert Short/CBC)

A 36-year-old man from Hillsvale, N.S., is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Bedford Friday evening.

Police, fire services and EHS responded to the crash at the Bedford Bypass and Dartmouth Road, at a point where Highway 7 splits, around 7:25 p.m. AT.

According to an RCMP news release, a car travelling outbound lost control while passing another vehicle and rolled into the ditch.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A police spokesperson said no one else was injured. 

The investigation is ongoing and a collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

Reconstructionists have specialized training and equipment that allows them to fully investigate factors that caused a crash or collision, RCMP said in an email to CBC News. 

Highway 7 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now