Hillsvale man, 36, dies in single-vehicle crash near Bedford

A 36-year-old man from Hillsvale, N.S., is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Bedford Friday evening.

Police, fire services and EHS responded to the crash at the Bedford Bypass and Dartmouth Road, at a point where Highway 7 splits, around 7:25 p.m. AT.

According to an RCMP news release, a car travelling outbound lost control while passing another vehicle and rolled into the ditch.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A police spokesperson said no one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing and a collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

Reconstructionists have specialized training and equipment that allows them to fully investigate factors that caused a crash or collision, RCMP said in an email to CBC News.

Highway 7 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

